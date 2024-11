ADVERTISEMENT

Pluto TV has entered into a new partnership with NBCUniversal (NBCU) Global TV Distribution to bring a variety of comedy, dramedy, sci-fi and action series to viewers in the U.K. and Canada.

In Canada, Pluto TV will feature all seasons of Will & Grace as the centerpiece of the More Pluto TV Comedy channel, alongside comedies such as Becker, Wings and Dear John.

In the U.K., Pluto TV is bringing Psych to its brand-new Pluto TV Comedy Drama channel. All seasons of Psych will be available on Pluto TV for free on the channel, which will also showcase lighthearted action dramas like Scorpion and comedies such as The Millers and The Odd Couple.

Additionally, Pluto TV is launching two new dedicated channels in the U.K. and Canada: Pluto TV 80s Action—with hits such as The A-Team, Knight Rider and Miami Vice—and Pluto TV Sci-Fi—known as Pluto TV Sci-Fi Series in the U.K., showcasing the likes of Quantum Leap, Sliders and Battlestar Galactica.

Olivier Jollet, executive VP and international general manager at Pluto TV, said: “Partnerships are our superpower, and collaborating with industry leaders like NBCUniversal not only brings legendary titles to our platform but also helps strengthen the FAST business, giving our fans access to the content they love. With a strong affinity for comedy among our audiences in the U.K. and Canada, we’re thrilled to deliver a treasure trove of comedic content.”

Rob Bell, executive VP of digital distribution and global content strategy at NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution, said: “We are delighted to expand upon our partnership with Pluto TV and bring NBCU’s fantastic, much-loved series to their viewers.”