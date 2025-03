ADVERTISEMENT

YouTube achieved its highest share of TV viewing to date in February with 11.6 percent, ahead of Disney’s 10 percent, according to Nielsen’s Media Distributor Gauge.

YouTube was up by 2 percent on January, topping the Media Distributor Gauge for the second time since November 2023. Time spent on YouTube on TV is up 53 percent on February 2023, and older audiences are helping to drive gains for the platform; viewing from adults aged 65-plus has nearly doubled in the last two years. In February, 21 percent of YouTube’s TV audience was 18 to 34, with the 65-plus set at 15.4 percent, just behind kids 2 to 11 (17 percent).

Disney is second in the Media Distributor Gauge, ahead of FOX Corporation’s 8.3 percent. FOX was boosted by the Super Bowl and FOX News, driving it to its highest placement to date in the Media Distributor Gauge. Tied for fourth are Netflix and Paramount at an 8.2 percent share each, with NBCUniversal at 8.1 percent and Warner Bros. Discovery at 6.1 percent.