AMC Networks Promotes Within Scripted Group

Key members of AMC Networks’ Santa Monica-based scripted programming group have received promotions and expanded responsibilities.

Ben Haigh and Josh Sizer have each been promoted to senior VP of programming and, together, oversee the company’s domestic scripted programming function, reporting to Ben Davis, executive VP of programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios. Haigh and Sizer have been instrumental in driving the company’s scripted programming efforts on series across the Anne Rice’s Immortal Universe and The Walking Dead universe, in addition to Dark Winds, Silo, the forthcoming Parish and others.

Haigh joined AMC Networks in 2020, after positions at UCLA, Shore Z Productions and Columbia Pictures. Sizer also joined AMC Networks in 2020, following positions at DreamCrew, HBO and William Morris Endeavor.

Key members of the scripted team reporting to Haigh and Sizer are Jack Glascott, who has been promoted to VP of domestic scripted programming; Alexis Greer, who has been promoted to director of domestic scripted programming; and Amanda Lloyd, who recently joined the company from HBO Max as manager of scripted programming.

Noel Manzano was recently promoted to senior VP of international scripted programming and development, reporting to Davis. On Manzano’s team, Corey Schmalzle and Samantha Perelman have both been promoted to director of international scripted programming. Drew Worobow continues in his role as VP of AMC Studios, also reporting to Davis.

“It’s a pleasure to acknowledge the efforts of our talented and engaged programming executives with these promotions and expanded responsibilities,” Davis said. “Ben and Josh hit the ground running from the moment they arrived and have helped develop and direct the course of some of our most significant shows, working closely with Jack, Alexis and Amanda. Drew has been instrumental to our studio business, and Noel has provided excellent leadership of our international programming efforts, working with Corey and Sam to find remarkable stories from around the world that engage and delight viewers.

“I look forward to moving into 2024 with a remarkable team that is meaningfully contributing to our company’s success by working with our creative partners to share unforgettable stories and characters with fans across our distribution platforms.”