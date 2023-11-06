AMC Networks Adds 100,000 Streaming Subs in Q3

Tuesday, November 7, 2023
Kristin Brzoznowski


AMC Networks has reported its quarterly results, which revealed streaming subscriber growth after two quarters of declining subs.

CEO Kristin Dolan said: “During this period of experimentation and change in our industry, we continue to execute on our plan and effectively manage the business with a focus on high-quality programming, strong partnerships and profitability. In addition to introducing an ad-supported version of AMC+, we extended our leadership in TV advertising through the launch of programmatic buying on our linear networks, an industry first. Partnership examples included a promotional pop-up on Max and a strong presence on the new Xumo offering from Comcast and Charter. The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon was the biggest-ever debut for AMC+, one of many programming highlights in the quarter. We are well-positioned to achieve our free cash flow goals for the year and remain focused on responsible content investment and monetization across a wide array of distribution platforms and licensing opportunities.”

Domestic operations revenues decreased 8 percent from the prior year to $541 million. Distribution and other revenues decreased 3 percent to $394 million. Content licensing revenues increased 7 percent to $62 million, with the company citing the timing and availability of deliveries in the period. Subscription revenues decreased 5 percent to $332 million, due to declines in the linear subscriber universe, partially offset by streaming revenue growth. Streaming revenues increased 9 percent to $142 million, primarily driven by year-over-year streaming subscriber growth and a continued focus on higher value subscribers. Streaming subs increased 4 percent to 11.1 million compared to the prior year period. As compared to Q2 subs, third-quarter subscribers increased 1 percent. Affiliate revenue decreased 13 percent. Advertising revenues decreased 18 percent to $147 million due to anticipated linear ratings declines, a challenging ad market and fewer original programming episodes within the quarter, partly offset by digital and advanced advertising revenue growth. Operating income decreased 13 percent to $162 million.

International and other revenues decreased 2 percent from the prior year to $98 million. Distribution and other revenues decreased 4 percent to $78 million, primarily due to lower production volumes at 25/7 Media, partially offset by higher subscription revenues at AMC Networks International. Subscription revenues increased 6 percent to $56 million. Content licensing and other revenues decreased 24 percent to $22 million, due to a reduction in the volume of productions at 25/7 Media. Advertising revenues increased 11 percent to $19 million. Operating income decreased 4 percent to $8 million.











