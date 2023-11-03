Friday, November 3, 2023
Bellas Artes to Premiere in Spain & LatAm

Alexa Alfano 2 hours ago Top Stories


Bellas Artes is slated for a simultaneous premiere on Movistar Plus+ in Spain and Star+ in Latin America in 2024.

The series follows Antonio Dumas, a prestigious and cynical art historian and cultural manager, who is appointed director of a museum of modern art in Madrid. In this new position, he must deal with the conflicts and circumstances of the art world.

Bellas Artes, an original Movistar Plus+ series by Gloriamundi and Historias Particulares, is created by Andrés Duprat, Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat and produced by Pablo E. Bossi. Movistar Plus+ International manages the international sales of the series, except in Latin America.











