Onyx Collective Gives Series Order for Deli Boys

Jamie Stalcup 7 hours ago


Onyx Collective has ordered to series the new comedy Deli Boys, which will stream on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in all other territories.

The ten-episode, half-hour series centers on a pair of Pakistani American brothers who lose everything when their convenience-store magnate father suddenly dies and they are forced to reckon with his secret life of crime.

From 20th Television, the series was created by Abdullah Saeed and developed by Jenni Konner and Nora Silver under Jenni Konner Productions. Michelle Nader, who also serves as showrunner, is an executive producer alongside Saeed, Konner and Silver. Nisha Ganatra is executive producer and director on the pilot, with Vali Chandrasekaran as a non-writing executive producer on the pilot.

The cast includes Asif Ali, Saagar Shaikh, Poorna Jagannathan, Alfie Fuller and Brian George.











