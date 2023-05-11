FOX Orders Animal Control Season Two

ADVERTISEMENT

FOX Entertainment has renewed the workplace comedy Animal Control, starring Joel McHale, for a second season.

Created by Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg and Dan Sterling, Animal Control follows a group of local animal control workers who lives are complicated by the fact that animals are simple, but humans are not.

In addition to McHale, the cast includes Michael Rowland, Vella Lovell, Ravi Patel and Grace Palmer.

The series’ premiere marked FOX’s most-streamed debut in network history and most-streamed comedy episode ever in network history. It is produced by FOX Entertainment Studios.

“We are thrilled our viewers have responded to Animal Control as much as we did,” said Michael Thorn, president of scripted programming at FOX Entertainment. “The incredibly talented ensemble cast, led by Joel McHale, along with our creative team, Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg, Dan Sterling and Tad Quill—not to mention a menagerie of wild animal method actors—have delivered a hilarious series that is sharp, witty and warm, week after week.”