Sand Land Anime Series Heads to Hulu

Hulu will premiere a new anime series in the spring of 2024 that expands upon the 2023 feature film Sand Land.

Sand Land: The Series is set in a world where the water supply is limited and controlled by a greedy king. It is based on the popular short story by Akira Toriyama, the creator of Dragon Ball and Dr. Slump.

The series will build on the universe of the original feature, telling new stories about the Fiend Prince Beelzebub, Sheriff Rao and Thief characters. It is a collaboration of Sunrise, the anime studio behind Mobile Suit Gundam and Love Live! Series; anime studio Kamikaze Douga and ANIMA, which specializes in high-quality 3D CG animation.

The voice cast for Sand Land: The Series includes Mutsumi Tamura, Kazuhiro Yamaji, Chō, Satoshi Tsuruoka and Nobuo Tobita. The series is directed by Toshihisa Yokoshima and is adapted for the screen from Akira Toriyama’s original graphic novel by Hayashi Mori.

Outside of the U.S., the series will stream on Disney+.