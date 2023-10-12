Nicely Entertainment Licenses Movies to Hulu

ADVERTISEMENT

Nicely Entertainment has made a deal with Hulu that includes two of its holiday films.

The exclusive deal is headlined by the Denise Richards-led holiday romance A Christmas Frequency. Richards stars as morning radio show host Brooke Walkins, whose producer Kenzie Parker (Ansley Gordon) has the bright idea of setting the host up on a series of on-air blind dates.

The second title, Reporting for Christmas, follows Mary (Tamara Feldman), a hardened big-city reporter who’s forced to take a break from her political beat in favor of a puff piece about a small-town toy company. The assignment would be relatively simple, but Mary must ask herself what she really wants for Christmas: her career or a chance at true love.

Both titles are scheduled to premiere November 1. They will also be made available day-and-date transactionally via Apple, Google Play, Vudu and Prime Video.

“Since Nicely Entertainment was formed in 2020, we have become well-established both in the U.S. and overseas for providing high-quality feel-good romantic movies, and we are delighted to have cemented our first exclusive licensing agreement with Hulu,” commented Vanessa Shapiro, company founder and CEO. “Denise Richards is well-known across the U.S. for her roles on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and The Bold and the Beautiful, and it has been a pleasure to work with her on A Christmas Frequency, a holiday romance about authenticity and misunderstandings.”