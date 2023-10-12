Festival FAST Spotlights Trends in Latin America

ADVERTISEMENT

TV Latina’s Festival FAST, to be held November 7 and 8, will showcase the panel Estado de los canales FAST en América Latina (State of FAST Channels in Latin America), featuring Parrot Analytics’ Alejandro Rojas and BB Media’s Luciano Zarlenga. You can register for this free event here.

Rojas, who is the VP of applied analytics at Parrot Analytics in New York, will share insights into transforming data into valuable information throughout the content lifecycle.

Zarlenga is the chief analytics officer at BB Media. Since joining the company in 2014, he has concentrated on analytics, specifically in TV audience measurement and later OTT consumption. Currently, he oversees the Data Science sector, managing various projects related to the telecommunications industry’s scale. His recent remit involves analyzing the worldwide demand for online content.

TV Latina’s Festival FAST in Spanish will explore the rapidly growing FAST and AVOD segment in Latin America, the U.S. Hispanic market and Iberia. The event will include engaging keynotes and panels featuring leading FAST channel operators, AVOD acquisition executives and distributors. The event will be streamed live and will be accessible on-demand at www.FestivalFAST.tv.

The FAST Festival joins previously held events, including the TV Latina Festival, as well as the Festival de producción and Festival de streaming.

Rojas and Zarlenga join the roster of speakers already announced: Paramount’s José Calderoni in Latin America, Samsung TV Plus’s Aline Jabbour, TelevisaUnivision’s Jorge Balleste, CDC United Networks’ Jimmy Van der Heyden, SOMOS Distribution’s Francisco Villanueva, TV Azteca’s Fernando Muñiz, THEMA América’s Carlos Fernández and Canela Media’s Gachi Ciurluini.

Unlike other events requiring hefty registration fees, attendance to the Festival FAST is free, offering sponsors the opportunity to reach executives who subscribe to our five daily newsletters. Our virtual festivals attract an average of 1,700 participants!

You can sign up for your free registration here.

For sponsorship opportunities, please go here.