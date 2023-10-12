MISTCO & TRT Renew Pact

ADVERTISEMENT

MISTCO has renewed its exclusive sales-agent deal with TRT for another three years.

The partnership covers more than 10,000 hours of content from different genres, including dramas, movies, documentaries and animations.

MISTCO’s managing director, Aysegul Tuzun, said: “MISTCO is incredibly proud of our eight-year-long partnership with TRT to distribute their content globally.

“We are thrilled that MISTCO is a partner of choice for the biggest TV network in Turkiye and are excited to continue our partnership as develop our businesses together.”