TV Movies Screenings Festival Spotlight: MISTCO

MISTCO has a trove of Turkish features in the TV Movies Screenings Festival, with Aysegul Tuzun, managing director, highlighting Tabula Rosa, The Apartment of Hope, Rafadan: Gobeklitepe and A Fish in the Water.

Tabula Rosa “tells of a love that sprouts from an extraordinary meeting that makes very appropriate touches on and criticisms of human relations,” Tuzun says.

Meanwhile, A Fish In the Water tells an emotional tale “a very talented athlete trying to deal with economic problems,” Tuzun explains.

The Apartment of Hope, about a boy and his relationship with his grandfather, is perfect family viewing, Tuzun says.

Also geared to family co-viewing is the beautifully animated Rafadan: Gobeklitepe, “a very valuable production in terms of promoting the oldest civilization included in the World Heritage list,” Tuzun explains.











