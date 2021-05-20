TV Movies Screenings Festival Spotlight: Nicely Entertainment

ADVERTISEMENT

Just over a year since its launch, Vanessa Shapiro’s Nicely Entertainment has amassed a significant TV movie slate, showcasing three properties in the TV Movies Screenings Festival: 10 Steps to Love, Wedding Cake Dreams and A Christmas Family Reunion.

In 10 Steps to Love, Sophie applies her “10 steps” formula for life to finding the perfect man. “We can’t wait to share this charming romance with our viewers, who will join Sophie on the ride to finding her true love, while trying to decide between her tried-and-true routines, and the undeniable feelings she has inside,” says Shapiro, the company’s CEO.

Shapiro describes Wedding Cake Dreams as an “endearing romance released just in time for wedding season; escaping reality with a beautiful lakeside setting where ‘dreams’ can come true.”

A Christmas Family Reunion is a new addition to Nicely’s extensive holiday movie collection. In it, perfectionist event planner Amy Kessler is hired by rising star songstress Tiffany Christmas to pull together her family’s ten-year holiday. When Tiffany’s cute but stubborn photographer cousin Calvin Christmas shows up at the first planning meeting instead of Tiffany, Amy worries that planning the reunion will be more complicated than she thought.