Friday, May 21, 2021
Home / Top Stories / AMC Networks Expands Focus of Programming Group

AMC Networks Expands Focus of Programming Group

Kristin Brzoznowski 3 hours ago Top Stories


ADVERTISEMENT

AMC Networks is enlarging the scope and focus of its international programming group, creating a wider organization responsible for finding and developing international series for its entertainment networks as well as the AMC+, Acorn TV and Sundance Now streaming services.

The newly enlarged group will be led by Kristin Jones, the company’s executive VP of international programming. Jones has found and developed an extensive roster of hits since joining AMC Networks in 2014, among them Humans, The Night Manager, McMafia, State of the Union, A Discovery of Witches, Top of the Lake and Riviera.

Jones and her team will be responsible for international programming development—co-productions, acquisitions and commissions—across the company’s four entertainment networks (AMC, BBC America, IFC and Sundance TV) as well as the targeted streaming services Acorn TV, Sundance Now and the newly launched AMC+ premium streaming bundle.

Key members of Jones’ team are Catherine Mackin, managing director of Acorn Media Enterprises; Don Klees, senior VP of programming at Acorn TV; Shannon Cooper, VP of programming at Sundance Now; and Noel Manzano, VP of international programming at AMC Networks.











Tags

About Kristin Brzoznowski

Kristin Brzoznowski is the executive editor of World Screen. She can be reached at kbrzoznowski@worldscreen.com.

ALSO READ

HBO Max Ad-Supported Tier to Launch in the U.S. Next Month

HBO Max will launch its ad-supported subscription tier in the U.S. in the first week of June at a price of $9.99 per month.






Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2021 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.