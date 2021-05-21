AMC Networks Expands Focus of Programming Group

ADVERTISEMENT

AMC Networks is enlarging the scope and focus of its international programming group, creating a wider organization responsible for finding and developing international series for its entertainment networks as well as the AMC+, Acorn TV and Sundance Now streaming services.

The newly enlarged group will be led by Kristin Jones, the company’s executive VP of international programming. Jones has found and developed an extensive roster of hits since joining AMC Networks in 2014, among them Humans, The Night Manager, McMafia, State of the Union, A Discovery of Witches, Top of the Lake and Riviera.

Jones and her team will be responsible for international programming development—co-productions, acquisitions and commissions—across the company’s four entertainment networks (AMC, BBC America, IFC and Sundance TV) as well as the targeted streaming services Acorn TV, Sundance Now and the newly launched AMC+ premium streaming bundle.

Key members of Jones’ team are Catherine Mackin, managing director of Acorn Media Enterprises; Don Klees, senior VP of programming at Acorn TV; Shannon Cooper, VP of programming at Sundance Now; and Noel Manzano, VP of international programming at AMC Networks.