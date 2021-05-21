TV Movies Screenings Festival Spotlight: GRB Studios

ADVERTISEMENT

GRB Studios has been rolling out the TV movies from TV One in the U.S., including Girlfriends’ Getaway, which is among the selections in the TV Movies Screenings Festival.

An innocent birthday getaway turns into absolute adventure when four longtime friends looking for excitement in Trinidad find an escapade that leads them to kidnapping, a robbery and possible jail time.

“For fans of Bridesmaids and Girls Trip, TV One’s Girlfriends’ Getaway is the perfect mix of comedy and heartwarming drama,” says Hud Woodle, executive VP of international sales and operations at GRB. “The movie stars well-known actress Garcelle Beauvais, most recently seen on Housewives of Beverly Hills and Coming to America 2. Viewers enjoyed Girlfriends’ Getaway so much that