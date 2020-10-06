In-Demand: Holiday TV Movies

Broadcasters across the globe are clamoring for uplifting content to fill their grids in the coming months, and holiday TV movies are high up on programmers’ wish lists. This report includes four new offerings on the market: GRB Studios’ Miss Me This Christmas, MarVista Entertainment’s Christmas Unwrapped and Christmas at Maple Creek and Nicely Entertainment’s A Very Charming Christmas Town.

Miss Me This Christmas



Commissioned By: TV One

Produced By: Poke Productions

Cast: Eva Marcille, Erica Ash, Redaric Williams

Distributor: GRB Studios

Description: Before finalizing her divorce on Christmas Day, Regina (Erica Ash) meets an eccentric millionaire who forces her to come to grips with the choice she’s facing.

Pitch Perfect: The perfect Christmas movie, starring Real Housewives alum Eva Marcille. Enjoy this heartwarming film with the whole family and celebrate the Yuletide season. GRB Studios has ten Christmas movies produced for TV One—each one is sure to get you in the holiday spirit.

Sales Contacts: Hud Woodle, Liz Levenson, Melanie Torres.

Christmas Unwrapped



Commissioned By: Lifetime in the U.S.

Produced By: Neshama Entertainment

Cast: Amber Stevens West, Marco Grazzini, Cheryl Ladd

Distributor: MarVista Entertainment

Description: When a journalist profiles a man who claims his charity is made possible by Santa, she rediscovers the magic of Christmas and falls in love.

Pitch Perfect: Executive produced by Tiffany Haddish, Christmas Unwrapped is a holiday rom-com about a cynical journalist who is offered the chance to write her newspaper’s holiday feature article. But when she learns her assignment is to profile a man who claims his charity is made possible thanks to Santa, her “bah-humbug” attitude threatens to ruin her career and a budding romance with her subject if she doesn’t learn to believe in the magic of Christmas.

Slot Winner: Airing on Lifetime in the U.S. for Holiday 2020. International package sale to Channel 5 in the U.K. and TF1 in France.

Sales Contacts: Jody Cipriano, Michol Hatwan.

A Very Charming Christmas Town



Produced By: Nicely Entertainment and Ninth House

Cast: Natalie Hall, Jon Prescott, Kelley Jakle

Distributor: Nicely Entertainment

Description: Aubrey Lang is a city girl, travel and lifestyle blogger who goes to the little town of Solvang for her next holiday vlog piece after Solvang is voted “Most Christmassy Town” in the U.S.A. She soon meets Sawyer Larsen, a local community coordinator and chocolate shop owner assigned to show her around the small town. At first the unlikely pairing is at odds, but they soon start to fall for each other amid the twinkling lights of the romantic little Danish village backdrop.

Pitch Perfect: Set in the beautiful Danish Village of Solvang in California, this holiday romance movie will take the audience on a tour of the Most Christmassy Town in the U.S. A Very Charming Christmas Town will premiere on Lifetime in 2020, alongside our other releases, Lonestar Christmas, The Christmas Listing and Christmas On the Menu. These are perfect feel-good holiday movies in a year where most people will be home not traveling for the holidays!

Slot Winner: The worldwide premiere will be on Lifetime in the U.S. on November 8, 2020.

Sales Contacts: Vanessa Shapiro, CEO; Laura Hoffman, SVP, Sales & Operations.

Christmas at Maple Creek

Produced By: Neshama Entertainment

Cast: Jeni Ross, Jake Epstein, Olivier Renaud

Distributor: MarVista Entertainment

Description: A romance novelist rallies her family and friends to save a beloved town by Christmas—and finds love in the process.

Pitch Perfect: This Christmas romance is one for the books! Christmas at Maple Creek features a romance novelist who finds inspiration for her next book while planning a Christmas gala to save the pioneer village of Maple Creek. But when she begins to fall in love with the charming local blacksmith, the handsome cover model from her previous novel shows up just before the gala, making her question who her heart really belongs to.

Slot Winner: International package sale to Channel 5 in the U.K.

Sales Contacts: Jody Cipriano, Michol Hatwan.