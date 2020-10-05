Spotlight: Global Agency

ADVERTISEMENT

In the Global Agency format highlight Good Singers, celebrities must identify the talented performers from the untalented ones, without ever hearing them sing.

“Good Singers is feel-good family entertainment,” says Izzet Pinto, founder and CEO of Global Agency. “We believe that it will be a big franchise.”

Can Yaman and Özge Gürel, who previously starred together in Bitter Sweet, are back in the new romantic comedy Mr. Wrong. The company is also presenting the crime series Aleph, which follows two detectives—played by Kenan İmirzalıoğlu and Ahmet Mümtaz Taylan—as they investigate a set of murders in Istanbul. “Audiences around the world have missed Kenan İmirzalıoğlu,” says Pinto. “We are happy to bring the international audience together with him, thanks to this new project.”

Another drama title in the catalog, Rise of Empires: Ottoman chronicles Mehmed II’s journey from a child Sultan to ruler of the Ottoman Empire and the founder of Istanbul.

“With our powerful programs and trendsetting formats, we are well placed to keep providing content that creates buzz,” says Pinto.