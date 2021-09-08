Global Agency Celebrates 15 Years

ADVERTISEMENT

The Turkey-based distributor Global Agency is celebrating the 15th anniversary of its foundation this week.

Over the past 15 years, Global Agency has represented more than 20 domestic and foreign TV channels and more than 90 production companies, making sales to a total of 136 countries. Over 100,000 hours of serials have been sold in the last ten years.

Global Agency has also signed more than 2,500 license agreements since its inception, with more than 1,500 in the last five years alone.

The company has delivered more than 5,000 hours of premium content, encompassing more than 150 projects, including the dramas 1001 Nights, Magnificent Century, Broken Pieces and Mother, as well as formats such as Shopping Monsters, Keep Your Light Shining, Perfect Bride and The Remix.

Izzet Pinto, founder and CEO of Global Agency, said: “We are delighted to celebrate the 15th anniversary of our company’s foundation. It’s been an amazing journey and we want to offer our heartfelt thanks to all of our customers and partners who have joined us on this adventure. We are so proud of what has been achieved in turning the agency into one of the world’s leading TV-content distributors. As we look to the future, we are excited about building on that success together in the years ahead.”