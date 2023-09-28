MIPCOM Spotlight: Global Agency

ADVERTISEMENT

Global Agency is highlighting three studio-based entertainment formats at MIPCOM: a game show, a cooking competition and a shiny-floor singing series.

Match the Family challenges contestants to identify family members of a person in the studio. “The global resonance of the format is rooted in its central theme: family,” says Izzet Pinto, founder and CEO.

The cooking show The Rolling Kitchen features a competition set within a rotating kitchen. “Couples need to read each other’s minds and estimate the cooking procedure in order to win,” Pinto adds.

Blind Duets brings together four celebrity singers in a jury and contestants to perform for them, though their identities are concealed by cabinets. “Blind Duets stands out from other singing contests by tapping into the talent of its jury members as performers,” says Pinto.

In Global Agency’s drama offerings, Another Love follows the narrative of an anchorman and a prosecutor, drawn into an affair filled with passion and tension as they both seek to reveal the dark truth about a mysterious serial killer.

One Love tells the tense story of the idealistic Doga as she falls hopelessly in love with a charming man from a devout family whose values clash with those of her mother. Drama ensues as they seek to overcome their differences and find harmony.

“One Love has been the most talked about series in Turkey over the last season,” Pinto comments.

Vendetta centers on Dilan and Baran’s marriage, which they are forced into to end a blood feud. Despite the hostility of those around them, a passion ignites that will either blossom into love or bring devastation.