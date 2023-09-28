U.S. Studios to Exhibit at NATPE Global

ADVERTISEMENT

A slew of major U.S. studios, including FOX Entertainment Global, Lionsgate and Paramount Global, have confirmed their participation as exhibitors at NATPE Global.

Taking place from January 16 to 18, the event already has over 300 buyers registered to attend. This includes key executives from A&E Networks, Prime Video, Blue Ant Media, ¡HOLA! TV, National Geographic Channel, Paramount, REELZ Channel, Roku, SVT, Sony Pictures Television, TelevisaUnivision, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, TV Globo and Warner Bros. Discovery.

“Our vision of a global marketplace based in North America is taking off, and the buy-in from these major U.S. studios as anchor exhibitors confirms it,” said Claire Macdonald, executive director of NATPE Global. “NATPE Global is back and set to reinvent its importance on the international industry calendar. We couldn’t be more pleased with the momentum and industry support we are receiving.”

“As we continue to chart FOX’s re-emergence into the international arena with FOX Entertainment Global’s growing slate of content, it’s more important than ever to personally engage with friends, old and new, for critical discussions about moving forward together in this fast-changing industry,” added Fernando Szew, CEO of FOX Entertainment Global and MarVista Entertainment. “Ever since MarVista Entertainment was formed 20 years ago, NATPE has been a great way to start the year strong, which has allowed us to establish meaningful partnerships worldwide and successfully build our business. It is the perfect setting to accomplish your strategic objectives, and we very much look forward to returning to Miami for NATPE’s long-awaited re-launch in a new and refreshing form.”

Dan Cohen, chief content licensing officer at Paramount and president of Republic Pictures, said, “We are thrilled to be part of the return of NATPE Global in Miami in 2024. NATPE is always an important market for us to showcase our broad content portfolio, and this new format importantly reflects the dynamic, global marketplace we are serving today.”