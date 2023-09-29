The Mediapro Studio Acquires LatAm Producer Cimarrón

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mediapro Studio has added to its group of companies Cimarrón, a producer with bases in Uruguay, Argentina and Mexico.

The Cimarrón slate includes features such as A Ravaging Wind, by Paula Hernández; Guillermo Rocamora’s Family Album, selected to represent the Uruguayan film industry at the upcoming Oscars; The Visitor, by Martin Boulocq; and The Broken Land, by Matías Lucchesi. Series include Club Hooligans, premiering soon on Prime Video, along with the Prime Video original Verdict, created in Brazil by Paula Knudsen, and Amsterdam, directed by Gustavo Taretto for HBO Max.

Hernán Musaluppi, Diego Robino and Santiago López, founders of Cimarrón, will continue at the helm of the company. Cimarrón will retain total creative independence while tapping into the resources, equipment and global positioning of the studio.