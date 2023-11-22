The Mediapro Studio Taps Coral Cruz for Creative Team

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenwriter Coral Cruz has joined The Mediapro Studio’s team of creators.

El Castigo, Cruz’s latest work as a screenwriter, was crowned best film at the Beijing Film Festival, among other awards. She is also credited with the script for Ser o no ser, The Mediapro Studio’s series production for RTVE Playz.

The arrival of Coral Cruz bolsters a creative team consisting of a wealth of domestic and international talent, which includes names like Ran Tellem, Daniel Burman, Diego San José, Carmen Ortiz, Iván Escobar, Fernando González Molina, Marc Cistaré, Marc Vigil, Manuel Huerga, Berto Romero, Andreu Buenafuente and Clara Roquet, among others.

“We forged extremely close bonds from collaborating with Coral during the two seasons of Ser o no ser, which enabled us to learn more about her work and discover a creator of scripted fiction with enormous narrative sensitivity, capable of tackling the most complex issues with simplicity,” said Laura Fernandez Espeso, CEO of The Mediapro Studio. “Coral’s incorporation is yet another natural step in our relationship.”

Cruz commented: “It was completely natural step for me to join a team I already knew so well and with whom it has been a pleasure to work. Although this might be a new stage, it is one of continuity, which I’m really excited about. I truly value the freedom the studio offers to propose content of all kinds. As a storyteller, I’m interested in reflecting the emerging moral and emotional codes resulting from the immense social, technological and environmental changes happening at breakneck speed in recent times, as well as continuing to write content like Ser o no ser, in which the commitment to reality and entertainment go hand in hand.”