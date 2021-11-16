The Mediapro Studio Hires for Key Roles

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mediapro Studio has appointed Eugeni Sallent as head of Latin America and Carolina Bilbao as VP of content and business development for the U.S.

In his new role, Sallent will be in charge of all the company’s offices and productions in LatAm, reporting to Marta Ezpeleta, director of international offices and distribution at The Mediapro Studio.

Sallent previously held the position of country manager for Mediapro Colombia and Italy. Prio to that, he was director of Televisió de Catalunya (TV3) and RAC1.

Laura Fernández Espeso, general director of The Mediapro Studio, said: “Eugeni is an extraordinary and highly renowned professional in the sector, having forged excellent working relationships with members of the creative community and strong bonds with our partners and clients. We are delighted he is on board and taking the helm of our operations in Latin America as we’ve become a pivotal player in the region with several projects already released and others in production, and Eugeni’s appointment ensures continuity in our expansion and growth across the region, especially in Mexico where we have major production objectives in fiction (TV and cinema) and non-fiction.”

Ezpeleta added: “Eugeni’s experience and knowledge of the Latin American market will bolster the Studio’s activity in the region, as well as fostering cooperation between Group offices in the region.”

Sallent commented: “Returning to Latin America is like returning home. I’m excited about this new stage and the opportunity to rediscover an even more mature market, with enormous growth potential for our productions.”

In her role as VP of content and business development for the U.S., Bilbao will report to Juan Pablo Santos, senior VP of content and business development, and Daniel Burman, director of content for The Mediapro Studio U.S. She will assume the lead for the launch of productions in both English and Spanish.

Prior to her current role, Carolina spent 13 years at Hemisphere Media Group, where she held several senior roles. She previously worked for such media and entertainment groups and channels as Telemundo Network, Oxygen Channel, Lee Hunt & Associates in New York, Cisneros Television Group and MTV Networks Latin America.

Burman said: “Carolina will be a great asset to the Studio not only because of her wealth of experience in content production, but also her extensive knowledge of the industry in the United States, key to raising our growth expectations to the next level.”

Bilbao said: “I’m excited about this new challenge. The Mediapro Studio has an incredible pool of creators with whom we can develop productions, not only for the North American market, but for a global audience who have a huge appetite for fresh content.”