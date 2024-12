ADVERTISEMENT

Disney’s Leonardo Aranguibel, The Mediapro Studio’s Marta Ezpeleta, Secuoya Content Group’s Raúl Berdonés and Telemundo Studios’ Javier Pons have joined the Content Americas speaker roster.

Aranguibel, VP and head of production operations and strategy at The Walt Disney Company Latin America, will take part in a fireside chat at the event to discuss future content strategies and priorities for Disney in Latin America.

Ezpeleta, CEO of The Mediapro Studio; Berdonés, founder and executive president of Secuoya Content Group; and Pons, executive VP of Telemundo Studios, will all feature in a State of the LatAm and Hispanic Nation session to dissect the impact of the past 12 months on the business and what the next year has in store.