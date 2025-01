ADVERTISEMENT

Content Americas has unveiled the finalists for the 2025 Copro Pitch and Hispanic Kids Programming Pitch, which will take place on January 21 and 22, respectively.

More than 40 submissions were received for the Hispanic Kids Programming Pitch from established producers across Latin America, the U.S. Hispanic region, Spain and Portugal. The five finalists are iKartoons’ Anna Vision, Desenlace Films’ Bloopers, Beta Spain’s Candy Chef, Balassa Films’ La Covacha and Conspiração’s The Obedience Drug.

The finalists will pitch live on January 22 at 11:45 a.m. A panel of judges made up of Agnes Augustin, president and CEO of the Shaw Rocket Fund; Agustina Dompé, senior manager of content acquisitions at The Walt Disney Company Latin America; Pablo Zuccarino, head of kids and animation for Latin America and portfolio strategy for international at Warner Bros. Discovery Latin America; and Adina Pitt, kids media specialist, will select the winning project. The winner will be announced on January 23 at the Content Americas closing cocktail party.

For the Copro Pitch, over 60 submissions were received for consideration. The five finalists for this pitch are Listos Para Rodar’s Insane, VERTICE 360’s Lucio’s Treasure, Bactéria Filmes and Druzina Content’s Tales of Tomorrow: Prelude to a Revolution, Cinefilm*’s The Guardians and Caponeto’s The Perfect Target.

On January 21 at 3:30 p.m., the finalists will pitch to a panel of judges featuring Holly Hines, co-CEO and founder of Happy Accidents; Ben Odell, CEO and co-founder of 3Pas Studios; Brendan Fitzgerald, CEO of Secuoya Studios; and Steve Matthews, head of scripted, creative, at Banijay Entertainment. The judges will choose a winning project that will be presented at the Content Americas closing cocktail party.

The winners of the pitches will receive $20,000 worth of marketing.