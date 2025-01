ADVERTISEMENT

The New York Times best-selling author Tony Robbins has been added to the keynote roster for NATPE Global.

Robbins will speak about the FAST space, exploring the market factors that make the launch advantageous amid a very crowded competitive set all seeking global scale. He will discuss how parlaying IP synergy from complementary audience platforms, such as publishing and live touring, can best be leveraged to boost discoverability and drive mutual growth.

The keynote will take place on Wednesday, February 5, at 3:15 p.m.