NATPE Global and Realscreen Summit are returning to the InterContinental Miami from February 2 to 6, 2026.

Realscreen Summit will take place February 2 and 3, with NATPE Global running February 4 to 6, with a mid-week crossover day to bring together the non-scripted and scripted communities. Both events will spotlight creators, brands and media agencies, and NATPE Global is introducing a dedicated scripted strand next year. NATPE Honors will also be back for a second edition.

“The return of NATPE Global and Realscreen Summit to Miami is a testament to the positive energy and the appetite for connection that we saw this year,” said Mary Maddever, NATPE’s executive content director and executive VP of Realscreen. “Both events exceeded expectations, drawing a diverse, global community of producers, buyers, media agencies, brands and private equity execs. We’re building on that momentum with expanded programming that brings even more voices into the conversation, including a greater focus on creators and brands while continuing to create spaces where all corners of the content industry can come together.”

“After such a strong showing this year, we’re thrilled to bring NATPE Global and Realscreen Summit back to Miami,” added Claire Macdonald, senior VP and executive director at NATPE Global. “The growth in attendance, buyer participation and international engagement reinforced our mission to serve as a true global hub for the content business. We look forward to welcoming even more industry leaders in 2026 for another powerful week of deal-making and collaboration.”

The 2025 editions attracted more than 2,350 delegates across both events, with 120-plus exhibitors and sponsors. Realscreen Summit was up 11 percent to 1,200 delegates, and NATPE Global increased its attendance by 13 percent to 1,700 delegates, including more than 700 buyers. More than 550 delegates attended both events.