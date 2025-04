ADVERTISEMENT

Bodhitree Multimedia, Madlab Films and Universe of Ideas have come together to create Madlab Alpha, a venture being positioned as India’s first “high-concept content studio” that intends to foster a new generation of storytellers.

The new company wants to create “genre-bending” films and series using unconventional storytelling techniques to engage global audiences. It will operate as a subsidiary of Bodhitree Multimedia. Part of its remit includes leveraging AI-enabled production workflows and using “immersive storytelling technologies.”

Gaurav Shukla, the creator and producer of Asur, and Abhijeet Khuman, both producers at Madlab Films, said, “With the rise of OTT platforms and global content, audience taste, especially in India, has evolved rapidly. This shift is impacting conventional commercial cinema, as we’re seeing more viewers gravitate toward fresh, bold narratives. It’s high time we acknowledge this change and create stories that speak to this new sensibility. With Madlab Alpha, we aim to tell the kind of stories others shy away from—merging craft with technology to deliver content that truly resonates. Together, we’re committed to delivering bold, original and scalable content that speaks to a new generation of viewers.”

Darshana Bhalla, founder & CEO of D’Artist Talent Ventures and Universe of Ideas, added, “At its core, Madlab Alpha is about empowering new voices and building a collaborative creator ecosystem. We believe in nurturing and mentoring emerging talent, offering them mentorship, resources, and a platform that values originality, craft, voice and diverse perspectives on the global stage, fostering a space where originality thrives.”

Mautik Tolia, managing director of Bodhitree Multimedia, noted, “Madlab Alpha Private Limited represents a bold leap into the future of storytelling. This partnership marks a pivotal evolution in our content strategy, reflecting our commitment to shaping the progress and success of the industry. Together with Gaurav, Darshana and Abhijeet, we are investing in the future of storytelling—one that is bold, disruptive and unapologetically narrative-first. We’re building more than a studio that’s agile, and one that is built to scale across formats and geographies.”