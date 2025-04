ADVERTISEMENT

Anthem Sports & Entertainment has sealed a new deal with Claro Sports in Latin America for the non-exclusive rights to TNA Wrestling.

A lineup of TNA programming, including TNA IMPACT!, pay-per-view events and TNA+ Presents will be accessible to Claro Sports users across 17 markets in the region, including Argentina, Colombia, Mexico and more. The content will be distributed on Claro Sports’ pay-TV channel, OTT service Claro video, digital platforms such as clarosports.com and YouTube and the Claro Sports mobile app and FAST channels on connected smart TV ecosystems.

“This partnership with Claro Sports is a powerful opportunity to extend TNA Wrestling’s reach across the Latin American market,” said Carlos Silva, president of Anthem Sports. “Claro is a leader in digital and linear sports distribution throughout the region, and we’re excited to bring our content to their passionate and diverse audience.”

“At Claro Sports, we are very happy to reach this agreement with TNA Wrestling to bring all the excitement of their matches to a larger audience in Latin America, who, I am sure, will become fans of the TNA programming,” said José Antonio Aboumrad, Claro Sports CEO.