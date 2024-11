Smoggie Queens, produced by Hat Trick, the company behind Derry Girls, centers on an eccentric group of LGBTQ+ friends in the town of Middlesbrough as they navigate acceptance, love and life in the Northeast of England.

Actor and comedian Phil Dunning (Boat Story, Feel Good), a Middlesbrough native himself, penned Smoggie Queens and stars in the lead role. The comedy is slated to debut on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer on November 28, and Hat Trick International is distributing the series to the global market.

In this video interview, Dunning and producer Chris Jones speak to World Screen about the origins of the comedy and the possibility of continuing the story past the initial six episodes.