Channel K, offering a curated selection of Korean entertainment, is rolling out on Prime Video in India as an add-on subscription.

Owned by Interactive Media Mix, the service features drama series, movies, concerts and reality shows from South Korea. The slate includes Summer Strike, Personal Taste, 2024 BTS FESTA: Message from Jin, Our Season, Joint Security Area (JSA)</em) and The Battle: Roar to Victory.

The service is available to Prime Video subscribers for an additional 79 rupees a month.

“Since its launch in India, add-on subscriptions on Prime Video have served as the launchpad for several international streaming services in the country,” said Gaurav Bhasin, head of marketplace (add-on subscriptions and movie rentals) at Prime Video. “Over the past few years, we have seen tremendous increase in the popularity of Korean content on Prime Video in India, including series like Marry My Husband, No Gain No Love, Jinny’s Kitchen and more that were loved by our customers. We are now thrilled to launch Channel K in India and give Prime members an opportunity to get an even wider selection of scripted and unscripted Korean content with this new add-on offering.”

“Our mission with Channel K is to deliver premium Korean entertainment to a global audience, building cultural bridges and enhancing the viewing experience for Indian fans,” said Sohn Il-Hyung, CEO of IMX. “Post our successful collaboration in Japan, we are thrilled to work with Prime Video to launch Channel K in India as an add-on subscription, and through their reach in India, take the Hallyu wave even deeper in the country.”