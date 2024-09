ADVERTISEMENT

Rewind Networks’ HITS channel is now accessible on Prime Video in India as an add-on subscription.

Distributed across AsiaPac, HITS features classic drama and comedy series, with a lineup that includes Frasier, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Agatha Christie’s Poirot, The Incredible Hulk, Mission: Impossible, Quantum Leap and I Dream of Jeannie.

Prime Video subscribers can access HITS for 299 rupees ($2.40) a year as a linear and catch-up service.

“We’re thrilled to launch HITS as an add-on subscription for our customers in India, offering a curated lineup of iconic and much-loved TV shows for scheduled linear viewing, as well as catch-up,” said Gaurav Bhasin, head of marketplace (add-on subscriptions and movie rentals) at Prime Video in India. “Our aim with add-on subscriptions has been to provide Prime members with increased choice, improved accessibility and greater convenience of watching their favorite content all within a single app, and within a short span of time, we’ve built a robust library of additional programming through our partners. At the same time, add-on subscriptions have also offered increased reach to both local and global streamers helping them connect with our vast and diverse audience across the country. We are certain that the incredible line-up of TV shows offered by HITS will delight and entertain customers, taking them on a nostalgic trip when enjoying some of the world’s most popular and timeless series.”

“We are delighted to partner with Prime Video to give viewers across India an opportunity to experience HITS,” added Sandie Lee, executive VP of Rewind Networks. “HITS has always been about celebrating the vast television history, and with this collaboration, we are excited to offer customers the opportunity to rediscover these iconic shows conveniently.”