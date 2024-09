ADVERTISEMENT

The Walt Disney Company’s suite of networks has returned to DIRECTV after the two companies reached an agreement in principle, with a new multiyear contract being finalized.

Access to the Disney networks has been restored to customers of DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM and U-verse. The agreement in principle includes continued carriage at market-based terms of Disney’s linear entertainment, sports and news networks. DIRECTV has the ability to offer sports, entertainment and kids and family packages, including Disney’s networks, along with Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+. Further, Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ will be included in select DIRECTV packages under a wholesale agreement and also will be made available on an a la carte basis. DIRECTV customers will be able to access Disney’s upcoming ESPN direct-to-consumer service upon its launch at no additional cost.

“Through this first-of-its-kind collaboration, DIRECTV and Disney are giving customers the ability to tailor their video experience through more flexible options,” the companies said in a statement. “DIRECTV and Disney have a long-standing history of connecting consumers to the best entertainment, and this agreement furthers that commitment by recognizing both the tremendous value of Disney’s content and the evolving preferences of DIRECTV’s customers. We’d like to thank all affected viewers for their patience and are pleased to restore Disney’s entire portfolio of networks in time for college football and the Emmy Awards this weekend.”