In a five-year deal, Disney+ has secured the European rights to the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

The deal sealed by The Walt Disney Company covers live rights to matches beginning from the 2025/26 season and running through 2029/30. Beginning in October, Disney+ will deliver all 75 matches of the upcoming tournament, including the final in 2026.

Karl Holmes, general manager of Disney+ EMEA, said, “The UEFA Women’s Champions League is the very best in football performance, dedication and passion. Bringing this incredible tournament to Disney+ customers and audiences speaks to our commitment to delivering a huge range of bold and dynamic entertainment. As women’s football continues to grow with audiences worldwide, we’re proud to offer the thrill and excitement of every single match to Disney+ customers across Europe, at no extra cost.”

UC3 has also partnered with the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) as well as other major broadcasters, bringing free-to-air coverage to about 30 territories, including Spain, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Portugal, Norway and Sweden.

Guy-Laurent Epstein, co-managing director of UC3, noted, “The UEFA Women’s Champions League has seen exceptional growth in recent years, with record-breaking attendance, rising standards and increasing global interest. These new broadcast deals not only reflect this but are important milestones in the continued development of women’s football in Europe, underscoring its growing importance and appeal to fans worldwide. We look forward to working with Disney+ and the free-to-air broadcast partners to continue to grow the women’s game in Europe.”

Charlie Marshall, co-managing director of UC3, added, “UC3 is all about ECA and UEFA’s shared ambition for the long-term growth of women’s club football. This brand-new agreement is a great example of UC3 delivering on its commitment to create commercial opportunities which, in turn, fuel the growth of the UEFA Women’s Champions League (UWCL) and the fanbases of the clubs. The combination of a truly global brand like Disney with a first-rate free-to-air platform across Europe will propel the competition to new heights, along with the launch of an exciting new UWCL format providing more opportunities for clubs to compete at the highest level and more European club rivalries that fans want to see.”

DAZN previously held the rights to the tournament globally.