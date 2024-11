ADVERTISEMENT

Taking place December 3 to 6 at the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, the next edition of the Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF) marks a celebration of 25 years for the event. To fete the occasion, ATF attendees are invited to a party on the evening of December 4, with drinks and desserts set against the backdrop of Singapore’s skyline at the LAVO rooftop on the 57th floor of the Marina Bay Sands.

The ATF 2024 overarching theme is Investing for the Long-Haul. “Despite the general lackluster across the industry—or what some analysts refer to as the ‘pause’ of 2024—ATF is focusing on offering profiles that can contribute necessary insights while trying to figure out their vision for the future of TV and video,” says Hui Leng Yeow, group project director for ATF at RX Global (Singapore).

ATF opens on Tuesday, December 3, with the ATF Leaders Dialogue, which has been curated with exclusively invited participants who represent integral pillars of building a more robust future for the industry.

“From global financiers to film bonding companies to investors who have growing stakes across regions, especially in Asia, ATF has rounded up profiles that represent pillars of future success,” says Yeow.

“This potential buildup for Asia is coupled with a strong commitment to garnering original IPs, as reflected by an unprecedented six in-development programs across genres, investment focus, regions and stages of development,” Yeow adds.

New areas of attention include a push to invest in IPs that revolutionize business models, looking for the next big idea for a product to impact the industry; Asian-centric storytelling to cater to the growing demand in the U.S.; global ideas for the Chinese market in the genre of formats; and new global concepts in drama for the Singapore and wider Asian market.

“The continued interest and investment that saw success last year has seen maintained attraction, as submissions continue to pour in for adult and family animation from Europe and Asia and film projects that seek partners for the final leg of development,” says Yeow.

Taking place December 4, the ATF x SAAVA IP Accelerator brings together those with content/business concepts with international co-producing partners, distributors, commissioners and financiers. The opening ceremony will feature Tan Kiat How, senior minister of state at the Ministry of Digital Development and Information for Singapore, as the guest of honor. The day’s roster also includes the LEAP Co-Development Program: Variety Show, organized by TAICCA and co-operated with AR Asia Production and Something Special; the ATF x Mango 1% Formats Pitch, a format competition initiated by China’s Hunan TV and Mango TV; a buyers’ lunch with a Taiwan spotlight; the brand-new ATF x EST N8 Horror Pitch; a K-content showcase with KOCCA; a producers’ workshop session with Fremantle; a look at drama gems from Japan; a spotlight on Korean animation; Singapore Hour with over 90 Singapore media companies; an exclusive session with iQIYI International; a focus on Spain; a world premiere TV screening of the costume drama Flourished Peony; a look at China’s short-video industry; and more.

The program for December 5 includes the ATF x Mediacorp Drama Concepts & Co-Production Pitch, an in-depth look at The World Between Us II, a Japan networking lunch and the second annual ATF x TTB Animation Lab & Pitch. Further highlights for that day include a spotlight on Thailand’s M&E industry; a view inside the making of Drug War: A Conspiracy of Silence; a session with Jio Studios about its new era of content investment; a buyers and commissioners panel that features, among others, executives from CANAL+ Myanmar, Rive Gauche, Mediacorp and Astro Shaw; a spotlight on CJ ENM’s Street Woman Fighter dance competition; and a session on WeTV’s content strategies.

“This year, we are seeing a trend toward collaborations not just within Asia but also globally, giving a boost for market expansion by reaching new territories, growing regional industries and increasing international interest,” says Yeow. “These collaborations not only bring global IPs to Asia but also [bring] Asian IPs overseas. We are also seeing continued investments in original IPs that can be owned at ATF.

“To support regional and global collaborations, we also see many Asian governments facilitating and providing significant incentives, grants and subsidies to promote their entertainment industries, encouraging their talents to collaborate creatively with their counterparts in the region and around the world.

“These trends highlight the dynamic nature of the Asian entertainment content industry, which is rapidly adapting to global influences while staying rooted in local culture and traditions,” she continues. “As the industry continues to evolve, we see Asia playing an even more significant role on the global stage.”

She notes that in addition to a strong market with the “best-in-class IPs and brands, ATF’s conference lineup offers names that many will not hear from at other events, garnering profiles that can offer unique perspectives from and for Asia. The opportunity to learn from successful case studies makes it a valuable platform to attend. Starting from December 3—ATF’s Leaders Dialogue Day—the conference stage continues with a strong lineup of showcases from across the region on December 4 and 5, closing with half a day of profound discussions within the production realm (December 5).

“Up-close and personal, these sessions are intimate ones with good opportunities for Q&As that are seldom offered,” says Yeow.