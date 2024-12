ADVERTISEMENT

Asia TV Forum (ATF) wrapped in Singapore last week with a 10 percent gain in buyer attendance as the trade show marked its 25th anniversary.

The annual event brought together 4,628 media executives from almost 60 markets, with some 1,004 buyers on site. The show floor included 16 pavilions. The conference program alongside ATF featured a range of panels and pitch sessions.

Hui Leng Yeow, group project director of ATF, noted: “As the curtains close on ATF 2024, we are heartened by the unwavering commitment of industry players who continue to view Asia as a key hub for growth and innovation. This year’s vibrant exchange of ideas, strategic partnerships, and groundbreaking content showcases underscore ATF’s pivotal role as the bridge between global markets and Asia’s dynamic entertainment ecosystem.”

ATF is set to return to the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore from December 2 to 5, 2025.