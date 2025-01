ADVERTISEMENT

The short-form and branded-entertainment content platform and studio Viddsee has tapped Venus Romsaitong as general manager of its operations in Thailand as it looks to expand its business there.

Romsaitong has an extensive background in advertising, including stints at J. Walter Thompson, McCann Worldgroup, FCB and Hakuhodo. She will head up the Thailand office, overseeing operations and spearheading efforts to expand the company’s client base. She reports to Christopher Cumming, VP of commercial at Viddsee.

“With her extensive experience, adaptability and leadership skills, Venus is a valuable addition to the Viddsee team,” Cumming said. “Her ability to build strong relationships and deliver exceptional outcomes is exactly what we need to drive our growth in Thailand. We are confident that she will play a crucial role in shaping our success and building meaningful collaborations with clients. This milestone also highlights Viddsee’s broader growth strategy in Southeast Asia. With a strong focus on leveraging its storytelling expertise for brands, Viddsee is also expanding its presence as a marketing agency. The company aims to support clients with a comprehensive suite of branded content solutions, bringing in new hires and capabilities tailored to meet the demand in Thailand.”

Ho Jia Jian, CEO and founder of Viddsee, added, “Thailand represents an exciting opportunity for us to expand our footprint and bring our brand of storytelling to more businesses and audiences. With Venus at the helm, we are confident in our ability to forge new partnerships, deliver creative campaigns, and drive growth in one of Asia’s most dynamic markets. Her leadership will undoubtedly be instrumental as we continue to explore new opportunities in branded content and social media services for clients.”