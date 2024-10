ADVERTISEMENT

NATPE Global has unveiled the roster of international entertainment and TV companies that have confirmed their participation in the 2025 event, including Amazon MGM Studios Distribution, BBC Studios, FOX Entertainment Global and many more.

Lionsgate, NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution, Paramount Global Content Distribution, Sony Pictures Television and Warner Bros. Discovery Content Sales have also signed up to participate in NATPE Global 2025.

Additionally, over 30 exhibitors have confirmed their participation, including American Cinema Inspires, Caracol Television, Condista, FilmRise, Global Agency, Mediapro Studios, Multicom Entertainment Group and Vision Films. More than 300 buyers from 35 countries are already registered.

“This strong commitment from major international studios as anchor participants solidifies NATPE Global’s renewed importance on the international industry calendar,” said Claire Macdonald, executive director of NATPE Global. “Our vision of a global marketplace continues to gain momentum, and we’re thrilled by the overwhelming support from the industry.”