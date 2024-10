From director Joey Travolta, Carol of the Bells paints a touching picture that is part holiday movie and part family story. RJ Mitte, known for his role in the smash hit Breaking Bad, portrays a young man with a troubled past who embarks on a journey to find his biological mother, only to discover that she is developmentally disabled. The film was produced by Inclusion Films in partnership with Futures Explored and Options for All, with 70 percent of the crew members having developmental disabilities. GRB Media Ranch is taking the title out globally.

Mitte sat down with World Screen Weekly to talk about how Carol of the Bells is both intensely emotional and heartwarming in a way that is perfect for the holiday season but transcends the tropes of a traditional Christmas movie.