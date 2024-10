ADVERTISEMENT

Adva Avichzer, former head of sales at Armoza Formats, has founded The Ripple Effect, while multiple other Armoza alums have joined the new venture.

The Ripple Effect focuses on local scripted series and documentaries with and international appeal. The company has a variety of projects in different stages, from those seeking co-development and co-production to ready-made content and formats available for distribution.

Partners include Zoa Films, Eight Productions (Night Therapy, Exceptional), Beyond Creative and HSCC. Additionally, the company works with creators such as Noah Stollman (Fauda, Our Boys), Izhar Harlev (Your Honor, Valley of Tears, The Gordin Cell), Ariana Saiegh (Familia de Divan) and Uzi Weil (In Treatment), among others.