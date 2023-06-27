NATPE Global Sets Executive Team

ADVERTISEMENT

NATPE Global has made a number of appointments to round out its team ahead of its return to Miami next year from January 16 to 18 at the InterContinental Hotel.

Jen Fitzgerald has been appointed as senior conference producer. Fitzgerald brings extensive experience producing large-scale in-person/virtual events and awards programs, including The Canadian Comedy Awards, CANCOM Comedy Symposium and, most recently, for other Brunico properties, including Realscreen Summit, Realscreen Awards, Marketing Evolution Summit and Media Innovation Awards.

Brian Boudreau has been named sales manager. Boudreau has worked for Brunico for nearly seven years, starting as event sales representative for all company events in 2016 and working his way up to senior account manager with Playback Magazine and the Banff World Media Festival.

Cesar Diaz will serve as buyer relations manager for Latin America and Hispanic U.S. Based in Miami, Diaz leads his own company, 7A Media, dedicated to content development, international sales and consulting.

Expanding their remit to represent NATPE Global in addition to NATPE Budapest are Victoria Elmacioglu, head of buyer relations and business development manager for Europe, and Jose Sanchez, business development manager.

As previously announced, former senior VP and publisher of Realscreen, Claire Macdonald, has been named executive director. Macdonald recently oversaw NATPE Budapest.