ADVERTISEMENT

The Walt Disney Studios has opened a third season of Disney’s Launchpad, a live-action shorts initiative dedicated to fostering emerging talent and amplifying diverse voices in filmmaking.

Disney’s Launchpad invites aspiring writers and directors from underrepresented backgrounds or those with a unique perspective to produce a short as part of the Disney Launchpad: Shorts Incubator program.

Under the purview of the Disney Launchpad Producer, selected filmmakers will work to deliver live-action short films for possible exhibitions on Disney+. As part of the 12-month program, each filmmaker will be paired with a Disney creative executive who will mentor them as they embark on a training program centered on teaching creative collaboration within the Disney Studio system.

The forthcoming season will feature a curated selection of three films tied to the theme of “Forward.”

“Launchpad gave me the opportunity to really stretch myself as a director—working on stunts and collaborating with Industrial Light and Magic (ILM) on my visual effects is something I could have only dreamed of doing before,” said Erica Eng, director of The Ghost. “The program works hard to set us up for success even after the program has ended, and I’m really thankful for their support as a filmmaker.”

“Building upon the incredible creative success and industry recognition of our past two seasons, Disney Launchpad season three will deepen its storytelling while refining its talent pathway for emerging filmmakers with an increased focus on job opportunities within Disney,” said Phillip Yaw Domfeh, senior manager and producer of Disney Launchpad.

“Season three brings a new theme of forward, where we’re looking to spring forward into hope and optimism through our storytelling,” added Mahin Ibrahim, director of creative talent pathways, representation and inclusion strategies.