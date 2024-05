ADVERTISEMENT

This year’s Mifa, set to take place from June 11 to 14, has revealed the details for its program of more than 160 events, 190 stands and the new XR&Games Area.

The XR&Games space aims to foster synergies between animation, immersive content and video gaming, opening up new technological, artistic and narrative horizons and maximizing crossovers between projects and audiences. It will also feature close-up looks at the industry in Spain and Africa.

Additionally, the Imperial Palace’s Convention Centre will host 22 pitch sessions. Six of those will be Mifa pitches, with 41 projects selected across categories; 16 will be partner pitch sessions, with 80 projects from different continents.

There will also be 12 Mifa conferences across creation, tech and business categories, along with press conferences, demo sessions, studio focuses, industry panels and short film forums. The Mifa Animation Industry Award will be awarded to Ankama on June 10.

In talent content, recruitment and talent panels are on the agenda. Along with the recruiters’ talk event covering Studio Hari, DNEG Animation, nWave Studios, Illumination Studio Paris and LAIKA, as well as more than 35 recruitment sessions already scheduled, there will be close to 25 studios on hand detailing new career openings. Among them are Netflix, Warner Bros., Walt Disney EMEA and more.