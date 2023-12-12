NATPE Global Lines Up Paramount, Prime Video Execs

ADVERTISEMENT

NATPE Global has confirmed more contributors for its lineup, including key players from Paramount, Fremantle and Prime Video, among others.

Taking place from January 16 to 18, the upcoming conference is set to see Paramount’s Pam Kaufman, president and CEO of international markets and global consumer products and experiences, in conversation with Lisa Kramer, president of international TV licensing for Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Jens Richter, Fremantle’s CEO of commercial and international, has also been added as a speaker, as well as Paulo Koelle, head of Prime Video Latin America. Producer Jeff Sagansky and Katie Keenan, Sky’s group director of acquisitions, have also been confirmed.

ACF Investment Bank’s Richard Gray is set to delve into content ownership in the global landscape. Satmohan Panesar, commissioner for factual at ITV Studios; Michael Schmidt, president of Sipur; and Ilan Arboleda, co-founder and producer of CreativeChaos, will sit down to discuss content that travels.

Other additions to the speaker roster include Warner Bros. Discovery’s Patricia Jasin, NBCUniversal Telemundo’s Sandra Smester, ZDF Studios’ Susanne Frank and AMC Networks’ Lindsay Stewart.

Over 500 buyers from almost 60 countries are registered to attend the 2024 event, set to take place at the InterContinental in Miami.