Disney is implementing organizational changes that streamline its TV units, with the ABC Signature banner to shutter and its operations combined into 20th Television.

20th Television, which will include the operations of ABC Signature, will continue to be overseen by Karey Burke as president.

Tracy Underwood will transition from her role as president of ABC Signature to a new overall producing deal with Disney Television Studios.

Josh Sussman has been promoted to lead the business affairs team.

The ABC and Hulu scripted content teams will be combined under the direction of Simran Sethi, who has been elevated to president of scripted programming at Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment. Jordan Helman will serve as executive VP of drama for Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, adding broadcast drama to his portfolio. He will report to Sethi.

Erin Wehrenberg, senior VP of comedy programming at Walt Disney Television, will be leaving the company. The comedy team will report to Sethi in the interim.

“We are extremely fortunate to have this extraordinary group of executives leading an all-star team, whose collective commitment to creative risk-taking and delivering quality content will continue to drive our business into the future,” said Eric Schrier, president of Disney Television Studios and business operations at Disney General Entertainment, in a memo to staff.

“Unfortunately, combining these functions means having to say goodbye to some of our colleagues and friends. These are exceedingly difficult decisions made with the utmost thought and consideration. I know change is challenging and that you all will handle it with respect and compassion.

“Looking at what lies ahead, I am confident in this remarkable team’s ability to elevate our business.”

Craig Erwich, president of Disney Television Group, said in a separate memo: “Streamlining our creative functions regrettably means reductions to our valued team. These are painstaking decisions, and I’d like to acknowledge how profoundly grateful I am for the contributions made by our departing colleagues. This kind of change is never easy, but I know our team will navigate through this moment with the utmost respect and care for one another.

“As we look toward the future, I have great confidence that your combined passion and innovation will continue to position our company as a leader in entertainment.”