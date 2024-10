ADVERTISEMENT

In the past year, Artist View Entertainment has seen significant growth, characterized by strategic developments in content acquisition, distribution and international partnerships. “One key area of gains has been the expansion of our catalog, with a focus on high-quality, diverse content that resonates with both niche and mainstream audiences,” says Scott J. Jones, president. “This has allowed us to tap into new markets and strengthen our presence in territories where demand for independent films and unique storytelling continues to rise.”

The company has also made strides in digital distribution, leveraging streaming platforms and direct-to-consumer models to reach broader audiences. “This shift has not only boosted viewership but also improved our revenue streams through digital channels,” Jones says. “Additionally, our ongoing commitment to nurturing relationships with filmmakers and distributors has led to a surge in co-productions and collaborations, further enhancing our global recognition.”

The development of its marketing and outreach strategies has also played a role in increasing visibility and engagement, ensuring that both established and emerging titles in its portfolio receive the attention they deserve.

“Artist View’s strategy for adding to our slate is guided by a commitment to quality, diversity and market relevance,” Jones says. “We aim to curate a catalog that resonates with a broad spectrum of audiences while maintaining a strong appeal for niche markets. Our approach is driven by the search for unique, compelling stories that stand out in a crowded content landscape—whether that’s through innovative storytelling, fresh voices or genre-defining projects.”

The company also keeps a close eye on emerging trends and audience demands across different regions. “By aligning our acquisitions with global viewer preferences, we ensure that our catalog reflects both current tastes and timeless themes,” says Jones. “Another key factor is the adaptability of the content—films that work well across multiple distribution platforms, from theatrical releases to digital streaming.”

By prioritizing collaborations with filmmakers who bring new perspectives, Artist View has been able to support a wide range of voices and ensure that its offerings stay diverse and relevant in an evolving industry. “Ultimately, our strategy is about building a dynamic slate that balances artistic merit with commercial potential,” says Jones.

For MIPCOM, there’s a slate of made-for-TV movies focusing on female thrillers and romantic comedies. Highlight titles include She Inherited Danger, Secrets Beneath the Floorboards, My Nanny Stole My Life, Roommate Regret and Killer in the Woods, which were all acquired by Lifetime’s LMN. New thrillers for the market include Brother, starring Rebecca Roberts, Kurt Szarka and Chad Rook, and Faultline, which is scheduled for a U.S. release in December.