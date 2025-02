ADVERTISEMENT

Artist View Entertainment is bringing to Berlinale Catch the Wind, following a traveling Irish comedian and a New York City barmaid who find love.

Catch the Wind’s cast features Colin O’Donoghue, Jim Belushi and Anna Popplewell, as well as Archie Panjabi and Miranda Raison.

In A Murder Between Friends, a group of friends reunite for a weekend getaway at a castle owned by a legendary TV detective. Their retreat soon turns deadly when one of the guests is found murdered. As suspicions rise and secrets come to light, everyone becomes a suspect. Joan Collins stars as the sleuth of the series, supported by a cast of Jacob Young, Toby-Alexander Smith, Nadia Bjorlin, Simon Cotton, India Thain, Hana Vagnerová, Jim Borstelmann and Espen Hatleskog.

Brother sees estranged siblings return to their childhood home when their abusive older brother’s car is found submerged in a lake. While they grapple with haunting memories and unresolved trauma, clues suggest their brother might still be alive. Chad Rook, Rebecca Roberts, Kurt Szarka, Tanya Jade and Ennis Esmer star.

Also on the Artist View slate is The Neon Highway, featuring Beau Bridges, Rob Mayes and Sam Hennings. Mayes stars as aspiring singer-songwriter Wayne, who crosses paths with former country music legend Claude Allen, played by Bridges. Together, they embark on a journey to Nashville to rekindle Claude’s legacy.

“Each title showcases exceptional production values, top-tier direction and outstanding performances,” says Scott J. Jones, president of Artist View.

“Our 2025 slate kicks off with a well-balanced mix of thriller, drama and adventure,” he adds. “These qualities make them perfectly suited for premiere broadcasters and leading streaming platforms.”