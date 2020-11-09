Armoza Formats Signs Deal with Israel’s IZZY

ADVERTISEMENT

Armoza Formats has licensed six series to the new Israeli entertainment platform IZZY.

As part of the deal, IZZY will stream Muna. Created by Mira Awad, Chaim Sharir and Mosh Danon, the drama follows the story of a successful and free-spirited Arab-Israeli photographer. Together with her Israeli boyfriend and her best friend, Muna has created a life for herself in Tel Aviv, far from the Arab village in which she grew up. Set in a time of war, Muna is torn between two worlds and must choose with whom her true loyalties lie.

Allenby is also part of the pact. Created by Gadi Taub and Mosh Danon, Allenby is a psychological drama that takes place in the depths of Tel Aviv’s nightlife.

Red Lines, created by Noa Rothman (granddaughter of former Israeli Prime Minister Yitzchak Rabin), Esther Namdar and Tedy Productions, follows up-and-coming attorney Marcelle Ben-David who believes in justice above all else, even the law.

Created by Artza Productions, Amir Mann, Dafna Prenner and Shai Eines, Street Justice blurs the lines between legality and justice in a series packed with non-stop action, explosive stunts, gunfights, gritty crimes, car crashes, and dangerous romance.

The pact also covers the scripted comedy My Life in 60 Seconds and docu-reality Back to Life.

My Life in 60 Seconds is a comedy from Israel’s Reshet and Tedy Productions that follows the life of Zvika Hadar, the real-life famed comedian who has lost his job hosting a prime-time TV show after 12 seasons.

Back to Life, created by Reshet Media and Armoza Formats, follows the unique stories of patients and their families in a race against time while they wait for a lifesaving organ donation.

Josh Hoffman, founder of IZZY, said: “Israeli content has been on the rise for several years with TV shows such as Hostages, Fauda and Shtisel pioneering the world interest in Israeli content. IZZY’s most recent deal with Armoza Formats, licensing some of Israel’s best dramas from the past few years that have not yet been seen by audiences worldwide, is a great opportunity for IZZY subscribers in over 40 countries and for the creators of these shows to have the series showcased to new audiences outside of Israel.”

Sharon Levi, head of sales at Armoza Formats, said: “We are proud to continue to bring high-quality and creative Israeli content to viewers around the world through IZZY, this new and exciting platform. This is the perfect time to watch some of Israel’s leading dramas such as legal drama Red Lines and suspense cop series Street Justice as well as the hilarious My Life in 60 Seconds and riveting docu-reality Back to Life.”