Made in NSW Fund Sees $128 Million Injection

ADVERTISEMENT

The government of New South Wales (NSW) has unveiled an additional A$175 million ($128.4 million) for screen production through the Made in NSW fund.

Treasurer Dominic Perrottet said the Made in NSW program will support high-end screen production in NSW, creating jobs, providing new opportunities for communities in Western Sydney and regional NSW, and significantly contributing to the State’s economy.

The fund will be managed by Screen NSW to attract international film and television production and support major Australian TV drama and new feature films.

“Made in NSW has injected more than A$900 million into the NSW economy through local production since 2016, and supported more than 26,000 jobs on international productions and local TV drama series.

“Our strong and continued investment means we are in a position to attract and retain the best productions so we can maintain a vibrant, thriving film industry here in NSW.

“As the country’s engine-room for screen production with 56 percent of the Australian screen industry employed in NSW, a significant amount of work is stimulated for trades, hospitality, transport, crew and other production services.

“As we emerge from the pandemic, screen production is exceptionally well placed to contribute to our economic recovery, and it’s lights, camera, action for jobs in our great state.”

Minister for the Arts, Don Harwin, said NSW competes globally to attract large-scale screen projects, and as a world-class destination for film and television, the funding will position the State to continue to attract even more productions. “Among the large-scale international productions secured for NSW are Marvel movies, Thor: Love and Thunder and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which between them will support over 2,500 jobs and inject more than A$250 million into the State’s economy.

“We have world-class crews and production facilities, extraordinary talent, and unique scenery across the state that can double for locations across the United States, U.K., Asia, Europe and the Middle East,” said Harwin. “NSW really is the place for every story, and we are open for business.”