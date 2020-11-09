Starting Tomorrow: TV Latina Streaming Festival

Over three days, leading executives will discuss the growth and expansion of OTT in Latin America, the importance of local and original content, the competitive landscape and more. These sessions will be in Spanish.

Access the inaugural TV Latina Streaming Festival here.

Tuesday, November 10:

Diego Lerner, President, The Walt Disney Company Latin America

(10 a.m. New York/Miami)

Lerner will talk about the much-anticipated launch of Disney+ in the region this month.

(12 p.m. New York/Miami)

Iacoviello will articulate his strategy for catering to Amazon Prime subscribers across Latin America.

Wednesday, November 11:

Francisco Ramos, VP, Original Content, Latin America, Netflix

(10 a.m. New York/Miami)

Ramos will talk about the streamer’s growing presence in LatAm and his approach to local and regional originals.

(12 p.m. New York/Miami)

The veteran of the LatAm media landscape will speak about the synergies between premium video and OTT and how pay-TV channels are maintaining their relevance.

Thursday, November 12:

Marco Nobili, Senior VP, Marketing, Streaming, ViacomCBS Networks International

(10 a.m. New York/Miami)

A part of ViacomCBS’s newly created international streaming team, Nobili will discuss the company’s SVOD plans in Latin America.

(12 p.m. New York/Miami)

Rojas will talk about the latest viewing trends in Latin America.

You can see the entire conference agenda here. The sponsor of the inaugural TV Latina Streaming Festival is Disney+.

All sessions will be available on-demand shortly after the live streams.

